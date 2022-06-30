Joe Freudenthal (center) cut the ribbon in front of members of the organization, Chamber of Commerce and members of the community to signify the "official" opening of the new location on Woodbine Road.
Freudenthal Home-Based Healthcare held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday morning to celebrate its new location on Woodbine Road.
Employees gathered with community residents and members of the Chamber of Commerce to officially recognize the new space. While they’ve been in the office since fall 2021, Thursday signified the company being officially set up in their new home.
Joe Freudenthal, president and owner, said this has been in the works for quite some time, and he’s glad it finally happened.
“I've had it in my mind for several years. And once we opened our hospice in 2018, I knew that that's when I really had to get serious about it,” Freudenthal said. “And so then it took a long time to build the building because it was through COVID and there were delays and different things like that. And so it's been several years, but we're finally here.”
The company’s mission is to help seniors live a full life at home, and Freudenthal said that now that the whole company is under one roof, he feels they can deliver more.
“It feels wonderful. I mean, we've been in here since October of last year. And so we've had some time to settle in and really see the benefits of all being under one roof with the care coordination and the communication. And so, I mean, it really is a wonderful feeling. Everyone feels closer from a relationship standpoint. And so it's been really good for Freudenthal,” Freudenthal said.
Before this location opened, Freudenthal was spread out through three different locations.
Shelbe King, vice president of in-home services, said she’s enjoyed watching everyone work together in the new office.
“That saying “better together,” it's true. You know, we worked well before, but it seems like now that we're all in the same building, you know, we have better communication and we're able to follow up on things quicker,” King said.
Those interested in learning more about Freudenthal can visit the location at 2425 N. Woodbine Road or they can give the company a call.
