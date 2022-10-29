Frederick Avenue is seeing a revitalization of buildings that have sat empty for nearly a decade.
As Downtown has seen positive results from refurbishing dilapidated structures, the effort has spread along Frederick Avenue to include the revitalization of an old tire shop and Hatfield’s Sporting Goods — both having been boarded up and deteriorating for years.
“As Downtown has seen success, I think that success has migrated along the Frederick corridor to the Belt Highway,” said Clint Thompson, the city’s director of planning and community development.
“We’re also hoping to see the success grow from our Downtown, because the inner core is important, but the outer ring of that area that’s close proximity to our Downtown is important as well, which is primarily residential,” he continued.
For the last five years, Lehr Construction had been looking to expand. Eric Uehlin, the president of the company, said the building across the street, which once housed Hatfield’s, was an eyesore for eight years so he decided to do something about it, although it wasn’t the most convenient location.
“We just decided it is probably best to spend a little money across the road and fix it up, make the neighborhood a nicer place instead of adding on to our existing building,” he said.
Right down the road, Kendall Randolph, the president of Sunshine Electronic Display who also is involved in both Gold-N-Glaze and Hi-Ho Bar & Grill, is fixing up the old tire shop, which goes to show many of the same people who already own property along Frederick Avenue are extending their reach along the corridor.
“There’s a lot of the same people buying more of the buildings up and down,” Uehlin said. “I just want to see it improve and make the community a little nicer. They’re just reinvesting back in or where we all make our money and do our business.”
Thompson said the fact that buildings that sat empty for years are now being purchased and renovated might be a byproduct of the COVID-19 era.
“The pandemic brought a change in the dynamics of our economy,” Thompson said. “I think the shift from the mindset of big-box retail to more small mom-and-pop type stores, and the economy actually has grown here in the last two years, you’re seeing that trickle-down effect here locally.”
Although some of the more iconic buildings are being fixed along Frederick, plenty of vacancies remain. But Thompson said new business spurs revitalization, so if the biggest dominoes fall, others likely will follow.
“Those looking to locate on the Frederick corridor or existing businesses that are wanting to expand, I think they realize the opportunity to acquire property before this corridor becomes something that has utilized all the remaining space,” Thompson said.
City officials hope the efforts continue to spread beyond Frederick to St. Joseph Avenue and nearby residential neighborhoods.
“St. Joseph Avenue is a key example that I think will be the next logical place for growth because of the trail system adjacent to that location,” Thompson said. “I think you’ll see some businesses pop up in that location taking advantage of that customer base, restaurants, retail. That’s a logical next step.”
