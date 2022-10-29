FREDERICK AVENUE

Lehr Construction is renovating the old Hatfield’s Sporting Goods building that has been vacant for years across from its existing building on Frederick Avenue.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

Frederick Avenue is seeing a revitalization of buildings that have sat empty for nearly a decade.

As Downtown has seen positive results from refurbishing dilapidated structures, the effort has spread along Frederick Avenue to include the revitalization of an old tire shop and Hatfield’s Sporting Goods — both having been boarded up and deteriorating for years.

