top story Forbes gives high marks to Nodaway Valley Bank News-Press NOW Jun 27, 2023 Jun 27, 2023 Updated 29 min ago Nodaway Valley Bank is ranked first for Missouri on the Forbes of Best-In-State Banks 2023 list. Charles Christian | News-Press NOW Nodaway Valley Bank is tops in Missouri on the Forbes list of Best-In-State Banks 2023.Forbes and Statista identified the top banks by conducting an independent survey. About 26,000 consumers were asked to rate banks where they have or previously had checking or savings accounts.Participants rated trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service and financial advice. Nodaway Valley Bank serves northwest Missouri with 10 locations in St. Joseph, Savannah, Platte City, Smithville, Maryville and Mound City.A loan production office was recently established in Liberty. Tags Banking Law Finance The Economy
