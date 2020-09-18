Local food trucks are dealing with the loss of a large amount of sales over the last few months due to the majority of events getting canceled.
For Bubba's BBQ, around half of those events have been rescheduled giving the business back some of those sales. Owner Kane Brooner said when the pandemic started it seemed like it was one person after another calling to cancel.
"We had several weekends where we were back-to-back booked and at that point we were only six months old and it was pretty concerning still being pretty new," Brooner said.
Brooner said the truck went down to River Bluff Brewing since it was doing curbside and they were able to bring in enough to keep things going.
At the beginning of the summer business started to pick up, but dipped off once other restaurants started to open again.
"I'm grateful we started a food truck instead of a brick and mortar restaurant, because then we would've been in trouble with the timing of quarantine and there would've been even more bills to pay," Brooner said.
The food truck has started to go to more businesses on the weekends and some during the week and has been fortunate to have a large following.
"I haven't had to pick up the phone to ask if I can go to places and I've been blessed in that regards that people are seeking our business out," Brooner said.
The Enchilada Lady, Debbie Lehmer, has seen similar issues in the recent months with her busier festival events getting canceled early on.
"What wasn't canceled I was unsure to go do because you're handing silverware out and letting them pick it up and we tried to make it COVID safe, but it was almost impossible to do," Lehmer said.
Instead, Lehmer put more focus on the farmer's market at East Hills Mall, but it's typically only her frozen take-home meals and at events she served hot food.
"The farmer's market has been wonderful because people are wanting to stay away from the stores, but still wanting something to eat that's different and I'm perfect for that," Lehmer said.
Even though Lehmer's farmer's market sales have been record high this year, her overall sales don't compare to what she would typically make at all of her regular attended festivals.
Around this time Lehmer is usually preparing for indoor shows, but it's unknown what will come this year.
"I'm hoping to deliver more orders this year to Savannah and St. Joe to make up for the loss of the shows," Lehmer said.
Bubba's BBQ also doesn't know what to expect with business going into the fall, but hopes to see more catering jobs as the holidays approach.