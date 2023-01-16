Mark Matthews

Mark Matthews, an Edward Jones financial adviser, talks about getting money matters set as the new year begins. 

 Stef Manchen | News-Press NOW

January is a key time for preparing financially for the unexpected to avoid additional stress later and set up for a successful year. 

Mark Matthews, a financial advisor with Edward Jones, said he recommends not letting where things stand in the world at the moment impact decision-making that could have long-lasting effects. While finances can cause many individuals stress, not overreacting to the short-term disrupters inside their own lives or nationally. 

“People should make sure they don't let inflation derail their savings plans,” Matthews said. “A lot of folks last year curtailed their contribution to the retirement plans because of inflation, and I understand that. But time’s going to pass, you'll still get older, you still want to retire. 

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

