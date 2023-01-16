January is a key time for preparing financially for the unexpectedto avoid additional stress later and set up for a successful year.
Mark Matthews, a financial advisorwith Edward Jones,said he recommends not letting where things stand in the world at the moment impactdecision-making that could havelong-lastingeffects.While finances can cause many individuals stress, not overreacting to the short-term disrupters inside their own lives or nationally.
“People should make sure they don't let inflation derail their savings plans,” Matthews said. “A lot of folks last year curtailed their contribution to the retirement plans because of inflation, and I understand that. Buttime’s going to pass, you'll still getolder, you still want to retire.”
Matthews said consistent contributions to savings accounts, whether it be a Roth IRA or a 401K, is imperative. Using the present is the best way to get ahead of it, as you can’t get back the time you could have spent saving.
Another way to get a handle on individual finances is to tackle any debt before it gets out of hand. As Matthews said, consolidatingthe debt one has before it accrues interest and works against theclient.
“Winter time is a good time to review your investment portfolio and make sure that it reflects your current risk tolerance and stage of life,” Matthews said. "If your circumstances have changed, then you may want to revisit the rest of the mix, make sure it reflects the current situation for you and be prepared for the unexpected.”
In preparing for circumstances that cannot be predicted, such as a natural disaster or a significant expenditureon a vehicle or home, Matthews recommends having three to six months ofexpenses on hand in a nonvolatile account to be able to tap into.
Getting advice from a financial professional can help set people up for success. Knowing when it would be optimalto retire, what sort of income is needed, the amount of income one will acquire through Social Security or a pension and what investment program best suits an individual consumer are crucial to financial stability.
“There's no magic, there's no quick fix, but giving things time is a real important component,” Matthews said. “You can't wait until you're 62 and say, ‘I want to retire next year. What should I do?’ People can try that, but it'smuch better if you begin at an earlier age.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.