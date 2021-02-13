Valentine’s Day is often referred to as the “Super Bowl” for florists, with sales skyrocketing during the holiday.
“This is the busiest time that we will have all year long,” said Michelle Leimbach, owner of Butchart Flowers & Greenhouse LLC. “We ordered a little over 2,000 roses, and that doesn’t include our second location over in the Meierhoffer Funeral Home.”
This will be the Butchart’s first Valentine’s Day after adding another location, and they are preparing with more than just bouquets of roses. For those who do not like the traditional red roses, there are many other options for all ages. Some include Gerber daisies, palm, alstroemeria, white and pink lilies and spray roses.
‘We have European dish gardens that are really popular because we have our own greenhouse here on the South Belt, so we do a lot of custom planters,” Leimbach said. “We bring in 60 to 80 of all different stuffed animals that will sell out. We also have chocolates, earrings, and bracelets for little girls.”
While many florists are preparing items for delivery, stories will have some items available for last minute walk-ins.
With single-digit and even sub-zero temperatures expected this weekend, care should be taken to keep flowers wrapped when transporting them. Once they are home, taking care of the flowers should be minimal.
“We will include flower food, but just making sure water is in the arrangements is the main thing,” Leimbach said.
Even though it’s cold outside, be careful to fill vases with cold or room-temperature water. Adding water that is too hot can scorch the stems. And although it’s not necessary, flowers can be rinsed once a week.