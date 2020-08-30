A one-on-one fitness gym recently opened in Downtown St. Joseph to help encourage local residents to get into a healthy lifestyle.
Darcey Emmanuel, owner of Kingdom Fit, opened the gym earlier this month at 520 Francis St. Suite 400A, because she knew her passion for health and fitness could make a positive impact on the community that she's been part of for so long.
"I know I had a mission and God put my here for a bigger purpose and I've always loved helping people, especially with fitness and seeing them transform," Emmanuel said.
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Emmanuel wasn't sure if this was the right career path to go down, but for her clients it's been a safer fitness option.
"This is such an individualized gym and I didn't start this to be a mass gym that everyone could just come to," Emmanuel said.
Social media and reaching out to people during the shutdown has helped Emmanuel gain her current client base and her constant live workouts on Facebook and Instagram.
Emmanuel loves the way her gym works because she builds personal relationships with clients and helps them succeed at a faster rate that specifically fits them.
"I individualize it to what they want and any health concerns they might have," Emmanuel said.
Emmanuel plans to host group fitness classes eventually when things calm down, but she has started weekend boot camps and yoga virtually.
"I'm really doing that to give back to my community, because they've made me who I am today," Emmanuel said.
Another one of Emmanuel's favorite aspects of her new gym is getting to the sessions when clients open up about their struggles.
"Usually it takes about a month for someone to really open up to me to tell me the truth about themselves and why they are where they are and why they wanted to get started with this," Emmanuel said.
She also plans to have a masseuse available to provide deep-tissue massages and therapy for clients.
Emmanuel hopes she can help the St. Joe population as well as reach people from all over to provide them with the guidance they need.
Anyone interested in becoming a client of Kingdom Fit is encouraged to reach out via Facebook or call 660-973-5474.