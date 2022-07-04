An employee at Border War Fireworks in St. Joseph held open the door as four men waddled out of the shop, each lugging cardboard boxes filled with fireworks.
Inside the store, residents, from individuals to families, browsed dozens of aisles filled with sparklers, Roman candles, fountains and rockets — a sign that fireworks remain a staple of Fourth of July despite rising costs.
“Sales have been staying up just like they always have,” said Colten Joseph, an employee at Border War Fireworks. “We continue to see growth year in, year out. We didn't know how it was going to look with the different circumstances going on in the world this year with other prices going up and everything. But people are still staying true to the Fourth of July by coming in and getting fireworks.”
Nearly everything, from gas to meat, is seeing a spike in prices. And fireworks are no exception. According to Fortune magazine, fireworks are 35% more expensive than last year.
But this isn’t keeping St. Joseph residents from partaking in the holiday tradition.
The Comninellis family lived in St. Joseph before moving to Liberty, Missouri. They came back to town with their two sons to visit family.
“Maybe even more so than fireworks, just getting to come back and be together and enjoy the kids and do all that stuff is what it's all about,” said Josh Comninellis.
Although family is the best part of the Comninellis’s holiday, the kids are most excited for the fireworks.
“I like the snakes,” they said. “I like the green snakes, the gold snakes and the black snakes.”
The Nold family was also browsing the aisles at Border War Fireworks. They spent the day installing some stairs for their mother and were buying fireworks as their reward for a hard day’s work. But they also understood the deeper meaning of the holiday.
“It’s an opportunity to get together as a family and celebrate our freedom,” Luke Nold said.
