Local firework stores are seeing an impact on their stock this year in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a couple of local vendors, last year consumers wiped out firework stores, which greatly affected restocking.

“There is a worldwide firework shortage and we’re part of that as well here in America,” Stacy Schneitter-Blake, vice president of Schneitter Fireworks, said. “There are still lots of containers out in California and airports just waiting to get here, and there are some products still in China waiting that they can’t get shipping containers to get it over here.”

Schneitter-Blake said people should expect some prices to increase for specific products. She added many don’t realize stores prepare for fireworks season a year in advance.

“Our team is already evaluating items for the Fourth of July 2022 right now, so our prep work starts a year or more ahead of time,” Schneitter-Blake said. “Last year we were crazy busy, like nothing I have ever seen, so we started immediately ordering and trying to refill our warehouse and store shelves.”

PJ Kovac, the owner of PJ’s Fireworks, said he didn’t hear about the firework shortage until December but he had been stocking up on supply already.

“We came out pretty good because we ordered early last year, we got a couple of containers in August, we ordered right at the end of the season,” Kovac said.

Kovac and Schneitter-Blake said they have roughly 90% of their stock ready for this year and anticipate another busy season.

“We are in the business of making memories, and I think one positive thing that came out of last year is families discovered how much fun it was to buy fireworks, fire up their grills and just have a family celebration with their own show since there was nowhere else to go,” Schneitter-Blake said.

Both stores encourage people to shop early if they want to secure their favorite fireworks. Firework sales to Missouri residents for the Fourth of July holiday begin on June 20 and run through July 10.