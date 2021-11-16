As the Christmas season draws nearer, financial planning professionals are recommending people begin planning, and sticking to a personal budget.
With the holiday season affecting one's budget throughout the season, Nick Gertsema, CEO of Gertsema Wealth Advisors, said people need to be aware of all the financial spending increases that come with the end of the year.
“People need to Keep in mind that whenever the end of the year rolls around, there are a whole bunch of different things that come up,” Gertsema said. “You’ve got your personal property taxes, you're going to turn on the heat so now all of a sudden your heat bill is going to go up, so you need to be planning for those expenses well in advance.”
As presents and desirable items become harder to find, Gertsema said the prices will reflect what the demand requests, at the expense of a shoppers wallet.
“You may realise that you’ve bought the things you wanted to for the people you wanted to, and then you step back and notice that now you’re in a bit of a hole, '' Gertsema said. “The best possible thing to do is to realize what budget you’re working with, and stick as close as you can to it.”
With gift giving being one of the biggest factors in increased spending over the holiday season, Gertsema said the surprise of extra travel can also quickly creep up on those who don’t prepare in advance.
“You may be traveling to see family, so there is extra gas, hotel rooms, flights, things of that nature,” Gertsema said. “Before you know it you’ve driven outside of town and now you’re buying dinner for a couple family members and it all keeps adding up.”
As the season progresses into a heavier spending season, Gretsema said the most optimal plan to make is the one that’s easiest to stick to.
“The easiest thing to do in my opinion is to make a budget, stick to it, and if you know what to expect you can make the adjustments you need to make.” Gertsema said.
