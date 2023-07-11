High-speed internet is becoming more accessible to St. Joseph residents as fiber internet services continue to branch out across the city.
United Fiber is one of the fiber internet providers in St. Joseph, and it is approaching the halfway point for installation. United Fiber is beginning to work its way Downtown after starting on the east side of Interstate 29 at the beginning of the year.
General Manager Darren Farnan said the benefits of fiber internet go beyond reliable video streaming and playing video games.
“I think you have to have it to compete, and that’s something that St. Joe didn’t have in the past,” he said. “To us, it’s infrastructure, just like a street, just like water, just like anything else. People need to be able to work from home, educate from home, get health care at home.”
Farnan said his contractor has communicated well when any issues arise in the installation process.
“They do a great job of providing that feedback to the customer, and then if we need to get involved, we do,” he said. “We’ve tried to really work closely with the city and the community to make it as painless as a process as it can be.”
The contractors are starting the work Downtown by burying conduit, which will allow United Fiber to run its cables underground.
“We’ve kind of worked our way toward the central part of the city that we’re working on this year, and then we’ll continue to move our way Downtown over the next year,” Farnan said.
United Fiber decided to bring fiber internet to St. Joseph after realizing that it had grown enough as a company to take on the project.
“We finally got to the point that we’ve said, ‘Hey, we think we can take this on now. We’ve added more employees, we’ve added more resources,’” he said. “Our network has grown to the point that we said, ‘Hey, this is the biggest fish in the pond,’ so to speak.”
Metronet is also installing fiber internet in St. Joseph, but representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
