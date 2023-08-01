Fiber companies work to ease residents' concerns

As fiber internet installation continues, some St. Joseph residents have raised complaints about the holes made near their property, but companies are aiming to mollify concerns.
Fiber United and Metronet are both competing to bring high-speed internet to St. Joseph. Metronet Government Affairs Manager Craig Zimmerman said the company works closely with the city to acquire permits for where they will be burying cable.
Several residents spoke at last week’s city council meeting about the inconvenience of the internet installation. Zimmerman acknowledged that the digging has been a hot-button issue in St. Joseph.
“A lot of residents don’t really understand that there’s actually easements on their yard and that even though it’s really still city property, it feels like it’s their yard, and we understand that, and typically we try to make residents aware that we will be doing that work,” Zimmerman said.
Metronet works to cover the holes made from burying the conduit and fiber cables within 48 hours.
“A lot of times, what residents may see is that construction being done, and then within a day or two days, the dirt’s put back, seed’s put back, straw’s put back over the seed,” he said.
Zimmerman said if residents are curious or concerned about the work they do, he wants them to reach out if they have questions.
“We’re hoping that they all feel free to call us,” Zimmerman said. “We’ve got tools on the website through our toll-free numbers for them to contact us and ask those questions and hopefully get their concerns (addressed) as well.”
United Fiber contracts with Sellenriek Construction to install fiber cables. Sellenriek President Brad Baumann said the city will get to experience the benefits that high-speed internet provides to residents who work or go to school from home, and while the installation can be bothersome, it is done for safety.
“It is a disruption while we’re building it, right? We have to dig holes to spot existing utilities,” Baumann said. “That’s a big thing that’s really important for us to assure that we’re working safely.”
Baumann said holes should not be open for more than several days. Sellenriek has customer liaisons that come out and listen to customers if they raise concerns about installation.
“We know that happens, and we try to be proactive in getting them taken care of,” he said. “Rest assured, when somebody does call in a concern, both United and us take it seriously, and we react as quickly as possible to get them resolved.”
Recent weather, such as triple-digit heat indexes and thunderstorms with 60 mph winds over the past month, may have slowed them down, but progress continues to be made. Both companies say they are still on track to hit their installation goals.
“We’re starting a little bit earlier in the mornings just to try to beat the heat,” he said. “But the biggest thing is that we’re just keeping everybody hydrated, making sure everybody’s got water and ice, and those types of things throughout the day.”
Both Metronet and United Fiber are expected to continue fiber installation through 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.