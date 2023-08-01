Fiber companies work to ease residents' concerns
As fiber internet installation continues, some St. Joseph residents have raised complaints about the holes made near their property, but companies are aiming to mollify concerns.

Fiber United and Metronet are both competing to bring high-speed internet to St. Joseph. Metronet Government Affairs Manager Craig Zimmerman said the company works closely with the city to acquire permits for where they will be burying cable.

