October is acknowledged as women's small business month to recognize the achievements of female entrepreneurs in the community.
Profile by Sanford and Schocking Images are businesses that both choose to empower and give individuals confidence.
Jessi Brown, owner of Profile by Sanford St. Joseph, offers nutrition, activity and lifestyle coaching to all genders, but she mainly works with female clients.
"We offer anything from weight loss, trying to eat healthy, help in maybe running a 5K or marathon, along with helping with women trying to get pregnant or are pregnant or nursing," Brown said.
The business originated in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Brown opened the St. Joseph location almost two years ago. She said she's enjoyed being a leader in a new community.
"For me it's actually really helped me grow spiritually and just pursue growth in general," Brown said. "That way I can help people who come to me for weight loss or that are trying to be healthy in general."
As a business owner, Brown said she has loved being able to inspire individuals on her staff and help them grow into leaders too.
Damara Schock, owner of Schocking Images, has operated her own photography business since 2017. She used to focus primarily on weddings, couples and senior pictures, but within the last year she started doing more boudoir photography.
"It's like a body empowerment photoshoot for everyday women," Schock said. "Most women believe that they have to have a gorgeous model like body to do something like that."
Schock said she treats her clients like queens when they come in by having their hair and makeup done, and she aims to make them feel more confident by the time they're done.
"Every girl that gets their images always says 'Wow you Photoshopped me so great,'" Schock said. "Little do they know that I don't Photoshop images, that's just how they look."
Schock said she strives every day to help women find beauty in their own bodies and she never knew it would become so popular, but right now she's booked out through February.
"It really took off in July when I put out images for my Halloween event and my private group went from 300 members to 5,500 and my public page is at 11,000," Schock said.
Schock said not only does she get to do what she loves every day, but being her own boss also allows her to spend more time with her family.
Brown said she would like to expand with more stores in the area in the future and encourages other female entrepreneurs not to hesitate when thinking about opening a business.
"At the end of the day if you have this gut feeling like you have to do it then just go for it and take a leap of faith," Brown said.