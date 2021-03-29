Despite women making up less than 11% of the workforce in construction, that doesn’t mean they are less qualified to do the job.
Case in point is 27-year-old Nicole Davis. She’s the lead carpenter for Van Cleave Construction LLC.
Sometimes people are surprised when she shows up since she is a woman in a male-dominated profession.
“There’s a lot of little girls that are living in the house that I’m working on and they see me and they’re very, very shocked,” Davis said. “Or even like older men – just they’ve had work done before and it’s never been a girl.”
The job requires her to be the on-site project manager, but of course she still rolls up her sleeves when work needs to get done.
Davis admits the process of fixing up a home can be hard, but seeing the end product makes it all worth it. Tiling is one of those things that can be sometimes an annoyance to her, but she has come to like it because of the beauty it can give a home.
Those extra skills have extended into her personal life. Davis and her husband recently flipped their own home for a profit.
“We remodeled the entire thing – it was a 1922 house,” Davis said. “We got more than double what we bought the house for ... so we took that money and decided to remodel another house.”
One of her current projects she has completed is one of two bathroom remodels. She listens to country music while she works and said she admires singer Taylor Swift.
“She’s setting a really good example for women like me and younger than me,” Davis said.
The job was a little complex in the master bathroom, which required moving a toilet working in a linen closet and making the shower larger with two faucets that operate independently from one another.
During her studies at Northwest Missouri State University, Davis painted houses and did minor construction with her father, who owned a number of rental properties.
That’s what she started out doing for her current boss, Erich Van Cleave, but through her four years of employment with his company she gained more responsibilities. She credits her coworkers for giving her the support and knowledge to better her craft.
“I think that customers are surprised at how skilled she is and what she can do,” Van Cleave said. “Even though there’s stereotypes out there, she’s moved way beyond the stereotypes and has proven herself that she can hold her own.”
