Felix Street Gourmet has expanded into the vacant building next door to its Downtown location.
With the summer winding down, Patrick Modlin, the owner of Felix Street Gourmet, located at the corner of Eighth and Felix streets, wanted more indoor seating. The perfect opportunity arrived when the women's boutique next door closed.
Modlin, who owns the building, decided against finding a new tenant and instead tore down the walls and expanded.
“Rather than finding another tenant, I would just expand my store and allow more seating, kind of create a different style of seating, a little more casual lounge-style seating,” Modlin said.
Felix Street Gourmet has been open for three years. While it hasn’t had trouble attracting customers, Modlin said the new space will allow more room when it’s too cold for the large patio.
“I have a patio, which is great when the weather's nice, but having more inside seating allows me to accommodate when the weather's not as nice.”
The new space also brings a different atmosphere. One side has an appetizer-and-drinks feel, while the new indoor seating makes it easy to sit and enjoy dinner with a glass of wine.
Modlin hopes the physical expansion also builds his customer base, bringing in a younger crowd.
“Younger couples that want to get out and have wine or spirit and be able to have some desserts,” Modlin said. "Also really looking for that after-dinner crowd, so we have a really great selection of desserts and wanting to kind of appeal to that evening crowd.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.