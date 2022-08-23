For those looking to spice up their social media, or simply to have fun with their friends in a creative way, there’s a new spot in St. Joseph that's perfect for both.
The Selfie Zone, located at 2824 N. Belt Highway, has been open for two months, and owner and operator Kenzie Braman hopes to spread the word about the business.
Braman, a local 19-year-old, said she hopes to create a space where people can express themselves and have fun at an affordable price.
She said she was inspired by similar shops in Kansas City but decided to seriously pursue it in St. Joseph after wanting some nice photos of her son.
“Whenever I went to book photos for my son, they were so expensive and I was like, ‘St. Joe really needs something more affordable and fun for kids of all ages.’ And I was like, this would be perfect. Like, there's nothing better than cheap photos and pictures that will last a lifetime, I believe,” Braman said.
It's $10 per person for an hour in the shop. Booking appointments can be done through Selfie Zone's social media. When you book a time slot, you have the whole space for yourself and your group.
Braman said this has been an eye-opening experience for her.
“I've learned a lot, mostly on the business side of things, financially, all that stuff, all the loops you have to jump through to start a business," Braman said. "I believe it was really awesome to just learn everything that goes into starting the business itself."
Photos from guests are hanging on the walls of the shop and posted on The Selfie Zone's social media.
Braman said that the whole process has been rewarding.
“I really love watching the customers come in and really express themselves with all of the photos. I've seen so many cool, different poses and the smiles always make me the happiest. I love seeing all the photos on social media afterwards. I’m like, ‘Make sure you tag me’ because they always look so cute. And yeah, I just really love seeing people express themselves,” Braman said.
Braman plans to update the booths in the shop every few weeks with designs matching the time of year. An example is the school-themed booth currently set up. Other booth designs have CDs on the walls, boho themes and LED lights.
Braman said as fun and exciting as the whole process has been, she couldn’t have done it without support from her friends and family.
“I would just really like to make it clear that I'm so thankful for my mom, my brother, my stepdad, my dad and everyone that supports me. I could not be where I'm at without all of them supporting me,” Braman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.