For nearly three decades, a St. Joseph man has helped create memories at his bait and tackle shop, but a fire displaced the business and forced it to relocate.
Dick's Bait and Tackle sat at 2824 S. Belt Highway for 28 years, and the history and tradition at the original location made the move to 2604 St. Joseph Ave. a difficult decision, according to Thomas Adkins, who helps run the shop with his father, Dick Adkins.
"It was rough but to be honest with you," Thomas Adkins said. "(But) I think we're gonna do pretty (well) at this location."
What initially was a nightmare situation for the company is now being seen as a great opportunity. The Adkins say they live closer to the new location, making it easier than ever for Thomas Adkins to help his father, he said.
On top of that, the nearby fishing spots were too good to pass, making the move to St. Joseph Avenue a no-brainer.
"We're closer to Krug Park, Corby Pond and river access," Thomas Adkins said. "I think we'll do well. We looked at the building and talked to the landowners. It turned out to be a prime location."
Dick's Bait and Tackle has been a long-standing business in the community. The Adkins talked about how many in town have memories of buying their first fishing rod from the shop, with Dick Adkins being responsible for many kids' first fish caught.
Thomas Adkins said he feels that the business has made a positive impact on area residents and that when its old location ran into issues such as robberies and the fire, the community was there to help return the favor.
While they continue to spread the word about the new location, they know that the crowds will soon arrive.
"I would like to thank everyone in the community that has supported us," Thomas Adkins said. "Hopefully, we'll see you here at Dick's Bait and Tackle."
