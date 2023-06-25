Dick's Bait and Tackle

Dick's Bait and Tackle moved to St. Joseph Ave. after 28 years on South Belt.

 Harry Loomis | News-Press NOW

For nearly three decades, a St. Joseph man has helped create memories at his bait and tackle shop, but a fire displaced the business and forced it to relocate.

Dick's Bait and Tackle sat at 2824 S. Belt Highway for 28 years, and the history and tradition at the original location made the move to 2604 St. Joseph Ave. a difficult decision, according to Thomas Adkins, who helps run the shop with his father, Dick Adkins.

Thomas Adkins

Thomas Adkins talks about the relocation of Dick's Bait and Tackle to 2604 St. Joseph Ave.

