The former J&B Motor Building is now home to two businesses, but one family.
For the last few years, Tree Time Tree Services and PJ’s Lawn Service have been working in the area. In April, the owners of the two businesses, a father-son duo, decided to buy the lot at 1301 Frederick Ave. leading into Downtown.
John Wolfe, owner of PJ’s Lawn Service, said the location was ideal as they saw it as a chance to really showcase the businesses to potential customers.
“Just different things that kind of brought us this way. There’s a lot of work to be done here,” Wolfe said. “We had to figure out where we put everything. We still got more stuff hanging around here.”
Jeffery Williams, owner of Tree Time Tree Services, said the location worked perfectly for them.
“A lot of people come and go Downtown,” Williams said. “We just brought our business to where we need it to be at this time.”
The family running the pair of businesses includes Wolfe, Williams, Tammy Blakely, also known as PJ, and Lynn Weaver.
Wolfe said being a family business means they do their best to take care of their customers as if they were family.
“We’re just all about serving our customers, taking care of our customers and doing the best we can to make people happy,” Wolfe said. “We’re very fair with our prices and the work that we do. And all I want to do is welcome everybody in St. Joe to come down Frederick Avenue and see us. Anything we can do for you, we’d be more than happy to take care of.”
Wolfe said the busy not only focuses on putting out work they can be proud of, but they also are major supporters of autism awareness and inclusion of people with special needs.
Anyone interested in reaching out to either business can visit their location at 1301 Frederick Ave.
