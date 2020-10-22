The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing changes late in the year for local meat processors.
Clark's Custom Meats Company has been working with local farmers to keep up with supply and demand, but staff will have to make more changes with deer season.
Deer hunting for the year has been underway since mid-September starting with archery season, but it will be ramping up with rifle season starting in mid-November.
Trina Clark, who is the co-owner with her husband of Clark's Custom Meat, has been working with hunters this season while still continuing to support local farmers.
"When COVID hit, it really changed the dynamic, it really changed things for some of our local farmers. So a lot of the larger packinghouses, because of COVID, because of the number of their team members that they have with COVID and the concerns because of that, had to either drastically decrease their schedules or completely shut their operations down for a time period," Clark said.
Despite bigger grocery stores facing meat shortages, Clark said they have been able to keep with supply and demand by increasing production for local farmers.
"One thing that people don't necessarily realize, though, is that it's not just large feedlots that supply those. Our local farmers are very much involved in that. And when they were unable to take their livestock in to be slaughtered at that point, it was a huge issue for them,” Clark said.
This change in production does come at a cost, which means not being able to process as much deer, according to Clark.
The meat processor will be taking full-carcass deer now until Nov. 14 along with clean boneless trim. Then from Nov. 14 through 30, it will have space only for clean boneless trim and meat for Share the Harvest, Clark said.
“It's really important for the hunters to know that we will be continuing the Share the Harvest program so that we can still continue to send that meat to the Second Harvest Food Bank. And then after Nov 30, we will again be taking full-carcass deer as well as clean boneless trim through the whole rest of the season,” Clark said.
Ryan and Lauren Richardson, who own Jowler Creek Cattle Company, have recently started to market their beef for retail and shared their gratitude for the support they received from Clark and her business for sacrificing some deer season work.
“They took a big chance by not doing that because they make good money by processing a lot of deer for that month and a half,” Ryan Richardson said. “To put that aside to help the farmer and keep us bringing in beef and keep processing beef and hogs for the consumer, that was a big chance and we’re really thankful that they did that to keep us moving too.”
Both Clark and the Richardsons have noticed the community coming together to support local farmers. Even on posts on Facebook where Clark had to make the difficult announcement of cutting back on deer season, many people shared support with statements such as, ‘Farmers come first.’
“We still continue to sell the wholes and halves and some quarters, but with the pandemic that has just kind of really surged,” Lauren Richardson said. “We have a waiting list, we’re booked out really far with Clark’s Custom Meat and it’s been nice to see that people want to support local.”