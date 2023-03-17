Max Armstrong, second from left, an ag broadcaster with more than 40 years on the radio, talks with attendees during Friday's Farm City Breakfast at Word of Life Church. More than 600 people attended the annual Chamber of Commerce event.
The core message of Friday's Farm City Breakfast at Word of Life Church was "recognition."
The Chamber of Commerce event included acknowledgment of students and professionals making a difference in the local agriculture scene.
The event's guest speaker was ag radio veteran Max Armstrong, who spent more than four decades in the industry. It's important to appreciate the agricultural industry's achievements, but also move forward, Armstrong said.
"We can't take our eye off the ball for the future because of the demands on our farms with our shrinking land base," he said. "We're taking away so much land in terms of energy production and expansion in our cities. We need all farms, small farmers, medium-sized farmers, big farmers."
About 600 people attended the event, organizers said.
The young people embracing ag aren't just those who grew up on a farm or were in FFA and 4-H. Despite a perception that an increasing number of farms are commercially owned instead of being family or locally run, Armstrong said he has spoken with many young people over the past few years who are first-generation farmers and only recently made the change.
"These are young people who decided, 'All right, I want to grow something. I want to be out on the land, I'm going to produce something, I can carve out a niche. How do I go about making this profitable?" he said. "They may only have 10 acres, they might have as many as 100 here. That's huge for a small farmer, but they are extremely dedicated, putting in all of their time."
Northwest Missouri, particularly, is well situated for success in the industry, Armstrong said. The dynamic of interconnectivity between ag producers and the area's manufacturing business is a promising prospect, he said.
"It has such a great presence today, and you look at a lot of the companies that source their material or aid to the production of livestock and other agricultural products right here in this area, and it's it's a great foundation," he said. "But as we go forward with fewer and fewer people understanding agriculture, having a full appreciation for what is necessary to produce our crops, we've got to be more involved."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.