Dewey McCreary’s life was nothing short of full. The longtime owner of St. Joe Harley-Davidson, who passed away on March 10 at 84, knew the value of hard work and it manifested itself in everything he did.
Growing up in a low-income household, McCreary humbly approached his task of running the Harley-Davidson dealership in St. Joseph by knowing no one is better than anyone else, according to his son Mick McCreary.
“If you work hard at something — not every time but for the most part — you aren’t gonna get rich, but you’ll be successful,” Mick McCreary said. “If you treat an employee and you treat your customers like that was you on the other side of that counter, you’re gonna be successful. That’s something I’ll remember my dad for.”
When approached with the opportunity to open their own Harley-Davidson location, Dewey McCreary and his wife, Susie, had been living in Kansas City. Their choices when the opportunity was brought forth were either St. Joseph or Oklahoma City.
“We figured St. Joe would be closer to home,” Susie McCreary said. “It was a step down from Kansas City. We had to gear down to live here because everything’s so fast down there and that took him awhile, but after that, he got used to it.”
A holder of five world records, a flat tracker, hill climber, drag racer, bass fisherman and a frequent participant in horse showmanship and also a judge, Dewey McCreary dabbled in everything he could.
And after so many years serving the St. Joseph community, from a time when they saw less than 20 bikes come through their store every year to eventually 400 today, McCreary spent the last couple of years of his life living in Texas, where he enjoyed the climate. In 2017 when Hurricane Harvey swept through the southernmost part of the country, the McCrearys lost their home in Texas and eventually had to buy another. But St. Joseph continued to hold a special in his heart where he leaves behind a lasting legacy his family wants to pay tribute to in the future.
“Me and mom have talked about it. I think we are going to do something, but we haven’t set a timeframe yet,” Mick McCreary said.
