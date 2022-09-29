Fall has finally arrived, and many already are flocking to local pumpkin patches to celebrate the season.
Crockett Family Farm Produce LLC in Rushville opened its pumpkin patch on Sept. 17 and will operate through Oct. 31.
“Business has been really good,” said Andrea Crockett, owner and operator of Crockett Family Farm. “I think this week business is going to be exceptional because we finally have fall temperatures and people are getting excited to get out and do their decorating.”
Crockett said the first two weekends in October are typically the busiest.
“It seems like there's lots of festivities going on locally so that kind of draws people to do lots of stops in one day and we're always happy to be part of one of those stops,” Crockett said.
Stacy Furbee, manager at Schweizer Orchards, said they also have seen steady crowds since opening on Sept. 24.
“It's really busy even just today, and we just have a lot of stuff going on," Furbee said. “It's that time of the year and we love it.”
Schweizer Orchards also sees a lot of business from school field trips.
“I just had a field trip this morning and the kids had no problem finding plenty of the pie-size pumpkins,” Furbee said. “Everything looks good. It's been crazy. We're ready for this next weekend again."
Furbee doesn’t expect the crowds to lighten any time soon.
“I’m sure that all the parking lots will be full and it'll just be nice and probably busy,” Furbee said. “We have a food truck that comes out on the weekends. I expect it's going to be really chaotic, crazy fun, but we like that. We thrive on that kind of stuff.”
Both Crockett Family Farm and Schweizer Orchards offer various fall activities for the whole family throughout the season.
“We offer pumpkins and we also have a few farm animals,” Crockett said. “We have some pigs, goats and chickens and we have the winery here. Some weekends we have food trucks but all in all, we keep it pretty simple. I think people like the simple instead of all the bells and whistles and commercialized stuff.”
Schweizer also has more than pumpkins to draw people in.
“Everybody's hurrying to come in,” Furbee said. “They want to enjoy the wagon ride and the apple cannons up there. We've got the corn maze like we normally do, but we added this year, a mini maze for smaller kids, which is the sunflower field. We also have pick-your-own popcorn right up there too."
While the season so far proves to be busy, Crockett said she is hopeful the crowds will continue.
“We did have to open a week later because of the strange season and our produce just wasn't quite ready,” Crockett said. “But everything's going great and people have been so good to visit. We have customers return from word of mouth and social media. So, business is great and I just can't thank people enough for visiting us.”
Both pumpkin patches will remain open through October. Next, Schweitzer Orchards will open a Christmas tree farm, and Crockett Family Farm will open back up in the spring for flower sales.
