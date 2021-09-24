The Trail Theater needs a facelift, and there is only one person in the world fit for the job.
Timothy Dunn is a Vitrolite expert. No one can restore the exterior tile at the Trail Theater except him.
“He’s been doing a lot of work trying to find vintage Vitrolite because they just don’t make it anymore,” said Andrew Montee, the Trail Theater project manager. “They’ve been salvaging it for months leading up until now and trying to find a good color match and trying to find everything that kind of fits with the time.”
The exterior makeover costs about $50,000, but it’s partially funded by a Save Our Heritage Grant — a one-to-one match fund to help restore and renovate historic properties.
“Any place where you have one (property) get fixed up, it tends to have a domino effect,” said Kim Schutte, the city’s historic preservation planner. “You see neighbors improving their properties, whether with the help of the grant or just on their own, but it gets things moving.”
The Montees, the current owners of the Trail Theater, are receiving $24,000 in Save Our Heritage Grant funds. But there are stipulations. All projects have to remain historically appropriate, which is why Dunn is in town.
“A lot of the things that go into (the Save Our Heritage Grant) are making sure that we do maintain a historical accuracy towards it,” Montee said. “We’re working really hard to look at reference photos from the past to make sure that we’re doing it the way that it should be.”
After the tile work is done, Roderick Sign Company will restore the iconic Trail signs. Then the project moves inside. The Montees already have purchased auditorium seating, but major renovations still are needed.
“We just had a lot of good memories with it, and we just really want to see it restored and kind of back to its former glory,” Montee said.
The original plan was for the theater to open next spring, but due to supply chain delays, that timeline likely will be pushed back to later in the year.
“A lot of people have a lot of nostalgia and good memories tied with this,” Montee said. “I think it’s a really classic, iconic centerpiece of St. Joseph, so a lot of people in the town feel strongly about it and want it to be a good visual attraction for the Downtown of St. Joe and just for the city as a whole.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.