While millions of dollars worth of Paycheck Protection Program loans given to St. Joseph businesses are likely out of a protected period, they haven’t been forgiven as the government’s rollout of amnesty procedures has been slow.
Unless a fix is passed through Congress and signed by the president, an expert says businesses will have to pay taxes on the forgiven loans.
“Your forgiven PPP money does become taxable,” LJ Suzuki, CEO of CFOshare, said. “Which means for a corporation, you’re going to have to pay 21% of that back to the federal government.”
Suzuki said it was Congress’ original intent to prevent the tax, though the Internal Revenue Service has interpreted a different part of the statue establishing the PPP a different way.
“So what I’m recommending everybody does is not apply for forgiveness until 2021,” Suzuki said. “At the very least, that will defer that tax event for one full calendar year, and give Congress enough time to try to pass a law to change that taxability.”
Even though businesses only have a 24-week protected period in which to spend PPP funds, they are not required to begin paying back the loans for 10 months, according to Suzuki. That would give most businesses time to wait until after January to file for forgiveness.
Compounding the confusion, the Small Business Administration, the arm of the government tasked with administering the PPP, is comparatively small. The first round of PPP forgiveness just began last week, according to financial publication Money.
Suzuki said business owners should not contact the SBA with questions and should instead contact their lender. Common lenders of PPP loans in Northwest Missouri include Commerce Bank, First Option Bank and The Nodaway Valley Bank, according to public records.
In terms of total dollars, top recipients of PPP loans in St. Joseph include Ideker Inc., BMS Logistics and R/S Electric Corp, according to tracking site ACCOUNTABLE.us.
“There’s a lot more scrutiny behind the documentation for forgiveness,” Suzuki said. “However, I don’t think anybody would trade those challenges for giving that money back.”