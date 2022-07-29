A new therapeutic yoga studio has opened Downtown and is booking sessions and classes with the public.
Evolve Yoga Studio, located at 214 N. Seventh St., is used as a safe space for people to come in for classes or personal lessons.
Jessica Bledsoe, the owner, has 15 years of physical therapy experience and said she created the studio with hopes of helping people connect on every level.
“It's not just physical, but it's also mental and spiritual. So that's kind of my journey and I think it would benefit our community because it is bringing awareness to yourself. And I think everybody needs love,” Bledsoe said.
Bledsoe teaches early morning classes, midday classes and even works with patients at the cancer center at Mosaic Life Care.
“I think getting our bodies back to health is really important to me but also I think we're really seeing now a huge mental crisis stir a change in our mental health. And really it starts from us," Bledsoe said. "And if you notice in my title of Evolve, it's got love in it because I definitely feel we need love for ourselves as well as for others. And to me, if I can share that with others and educate them on what they can do to help themselves, then I think that's huge.”
A yoga class is $12 and a private yoga therapy session is $70. Reiki, the energy work class, costs about $60. Bledsoe does offer packages with classes too.
Bledsoe said her main goal is to be able to help others understand their feelings and be their best and healthiest version possible.
“I think coming in and bringing that to the community and saying ‘It's OK’ and then teaching others it's OK, like you are normal or whatever normal is," Bledsoe said. "But that's kind of where I am with the community. It's OK to have anxiety or depression, but how do you cope with it? And so I'm a minor tool in the toolbox and I can kind of help someone else.”
Evolve Yoga Studio can be found online and through social media.
