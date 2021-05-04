Evergy has submitted a plan with Missouri regulators to become carbon neutral on emissions, but an environmental group says the utility isn’t moving fast enough.
Missouri Public Service Commission case filings show Evergy has submitted an Integrated Resource Plan, the first since merging with Westar Energy and Great Plains Energy to become Evergy. The proposed 20-year plan was highlighted by environmentally considerate keypoints as the company continues to push toward net-zero carbon emissions.
In order to reach its goal by 2045, the company will have to retire nearly 1,200 megawatts of fossil fuels and add 3,200 megawatts of renewable energy generation, including wind and solar power, over the next decade.
“Today’s net-zero carbon emissions goal announcement is a significant step forward for our customers, communities and shareholders,” David Campbell, president and chief executive officer of Evergy, said in a statement. “We’re on a journey to a cleaner energy future, while balancing the highest priorities of reliability and affordability for our customers.”
In January, Sierra Club, an organization that advocates for more renewable energy source use, was critical of Evergy in its “The Dirty Truth About Utility Climate Pledges” report. Sierra Club gave Evergy an “F” grade because the utility plans to keep all of its coal plants burning Wyoming coal for the foreseeable future.
“Kansas is perfectly positioned to be a national leader in both wind and solar energy but, despite Evergy’s so-called Sustainability Transformation Plan and previous progress on their renewable portfolio, the utility intends to keep Kansas on the path of burning coal and fossil gas for many years to come,” said Kansas Campaign Representative with Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal Campaign, Ty Gorman, in a statement following the report.
A statement from Evergy in August of 2020 reported the company ranked number two in the state of Kansas for wind generation as a percentage of total generation.
The utility would propose to retire the 66-year-old Lawrence Energy Center coal plant by 2023 and Jeffrey Energy Center 3 by 2030.
In a statement regarding Evergy’s proposed IRP, Deputy Regional Director for Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal Campaign, Andy Knott, still feels the Kansas City-headquartered company and its new IRP will not fully suffice.
“Evergy’s plan falls short of the action needed to mitigate the worst consequences of the climate crisis,” Knott said. “While the new investments in renewable energy are important, it’s unfortunate that Evergy is proposing to continue operating 80% of its coal fleet beyond 2030, a decision that is wildly inconsistent with a low-cost grid and necessary action to achieve climate progress.”
Evergy’s IRP outline also notes that in order to reach net-zero emissions, they will need to retire all remaining coal generation by 2040.
