Evergy, the utility that provides power to the St. Joseph and Kansas City area, will send 100 more distribution linemen to respond to recovery efforts in Louisiana after many there lost power due to the destruction of Hurricane Ida.
The company already has sent 400 transmission and distribution linemen, along with 100 vegetation contractors, to the New Orleans area.
Senior Director of Distribution Operations Jamie Kiely spoke highly of the crews who headed south early in the week.
“The conditions will be terrible, the work will be hard and the days will be long. They live for it,” Kiely said. “They’re highly trained, they’re highly skilled and they’re probably some of the best in the country, and they really rise to that occasion.”
According to the Associated Press, the New Orleans area is without power and officials have said the power grid could take several weeks to restore. Jimmy Martinez, region director for Evergy, said the company has to weigh the need between how many crews should be sent south and how many need to be left near headquarters to tend to customer needs here.
“When we send a contingency for mutual aid response like this, we take into account how many crews we can release so that we can take care of our customers back home,” Martinez said.
Evergy assistance crews will work alongside crews from Entergy, a Fortune 500 company whose headquarters is located in New Orleans.
“They’ve got lines down, poles down, total rebuilds. They’ll be evacuating and some areas will be flooded. You just won’t be able to energize those. We’ll see what Entergy has for us,” Kiely said.
