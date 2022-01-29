With prices rising on everything from food to fuel, consumers in St. Joseph may need to prepare for an increase in something else later this year.
Evergy is seeking a general increase in electric rates, its first since the company was formed in the merger of Westar Energy and Kansas City Power & Light in 2018.
In a filing with the Missouri Public Service Commission, the utility seeks a 3.8% increase in base rates for its Missouri West territory that includes St. Joseph. If approved, the new rates would generate $27 million in revenue. The company also seeks an additional 4% increase to cover the rising cost of natural gas used to generate power, although the fuel-related charge will fluctuate over time while the base rate stays constant.
“Nearly 89% of our rate increase request is related to traditional utility investments,” said Gina Penzig, Evergy’s manager of external communications. “These are things like poles, wires, communications devices to help with reliability.”
Geoff Marke, the chief economist with the Missouri Office of Public Counsel, said a lot has happened to Evergy since the last rate case in 2017, including the merger, expanded capital investment and last year’s winter storm that led to rolling outages. There also was the emergence of Elliott Management Corp., an activist hedge fund that pressed Evergy to either improve its financial performance or explore an acquisition by another company.
“The company has committed to certain savings in their merger,” said Marke, whose office serves as the advocate for the public in utility rate cases. “This rate case is supposed to reflect that.”
Cost of living
Rate cases cover past expenses, recouping costs for grid improvements, investment in renewable energy and enhancements to customer service. Evergy’s proposal covers a period of low inflation, but ratepayers would feel the impact at a time of rising costs.
A report from the company Filterbuy found that the cost of living increased 14% in St. Joseph in the low-inflation period of 2010 to 2020. The report, based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, showed that St. Joseph’s overall cost of living was 11% lower than the national average. St. Joseph’s housing costs were 41% lower than the national average and the price of goods was 4% lower.
But the cost of utilities — electricity, water and gas — was 8% higher in St. Joseph than the nation as a whole, according to Filterbuy’s analysis. That raises the question of whether electric rates are competitive in St. Joseph, especially for power-consuming businesses looking to this city for a possible expansion.
“It depends on who we are competing with,” said Brad Lau, vice president of economic development for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. “If it’s the East Coast or the West Coast, we’re probably in good shape.”
Customer choice
In its rate case, Evergy is proposing the expansion of a pilot program that gives participating customers a discount at non-peak usage times, like after 8 p.m. on weekdays.
“It helps save costs for the utility, which benefits all customers whether or not you’re in the program or not,” Penzig said. “Maybe you’re able to set a timer and have your dishwasher wash your dishes after 8 in the evening. Then you can save some money on your energy bill.”
In Evergy’s west region, customers utilizing “time-of-use” rates experienced 4% annual savings on their bills. The time-of-use program established three different rate periods to get customers to avoid 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays when the grid can get overstretched and utilities have to buy extra power.
Evergy will ask for authorization to create more options, including a two-period time-of-use plan and another geared toward getting customers to charge electric vehicles overnight. The programs are voluntary.
Merger savings
Marke said the deployment of smart meters, which allows for time-of-use rates, was one of Evergy’s bigger investments in recent years. He said testimony in this rate case, which is supposed to take 11 months before the PSC makes a final decision, will involve discussion of whether the company is passing enough merger savings to customers and whether ratepayers should shoulder the cost of certain capital investments, like the decommissioning of coal plants.
Penzig said the merger created economies of scale and savings that are being passed on to consumers. In one report to investors, Evergy reported $32 million in cost reductions for its west region.
“One of the key drivers, key arguments for that merger was the operational savings that can be achieved,” she said. “With this particular rate increase, more than half of the expenses that we’re asking to recover were offset by merger savings.”
