Evergy reports first quarter earnings of 2021

Evergy announced its first-quarter earnings for 2021 with $192 million in revenue.
The company, headquartered in Kansas City, showed a 178% earnings increase from the first quarter of 2020 to the same period in 2021. Earnings notched $69 million in the first quarter of 2020.
“We are off to a solid start in 2021,” said David Campbell, Evergy president and CEO, in a statement issued by the company. “Our team continues to execute, delivering strong financial results in the first quarter and advancing several key regulatory and legislative objectives.”
Earnings adjusted for non-generally accepted accounting principles, or non-GAAP, were $125 million and $0.55 per share respectively. The company excluded the “favorable power marketing margins” garnered during the February winter weather event from its adjusted earnings when it was forced to issue temporary rolling blackouts across the Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas regions.
Evergy issued its first Integrated Resource Plan, or IRP, to the Missouri Public Service Commission in late April as its ambition to become carbon-neutral became more evident.
The proposed 20-year plan to add 3,200 megawatts of renewable energy generation by 2045. While the IRP doesn’t attract or repel current or future investors, Campbell outlined in the statement what the more environmentally conscious plan can do for customers.
“Our net-zero carbon emission goal establishes a vision of accelerating our transition toward cleaner energy, benefitting our customers, communities and stakeholders,” Campbell said. “Reducing carbon emissions and increasing renewable energy benefits our customers by reducing operating costs and by making our operations more environmentally sustainable. The growth of renewable energy will bring economic benefits to our region through cost-competitive generation and investment in rural communities. Our plan will also assist our customers in meeting their own sustainability goals.”
Evergy’s Integrated Resource Plan proposal also includes retiring 1,200 megawatts of fossil fuels by 2045.
