Employees with utility company Evergy have been supporting community efforts with volunteer work as part of an annual initiative that’s been running for the last week.
Impact Week for the power company began Sept. 20 and will come to a close on Oct. 1. It has been a staple of the company’s community outreach mission in years prior.
“Many employees volunteer all year long through various organizations and efforts, but this is an effort to showcase and highlight our giving back to the community that we do all year long,” said Dan Hegeman, North District community affairs senior manager for Evergy.
The company has had 300 employees sign up for various projects for Impact Week, with the most prominent being volunteer work at Second Harvest Food Bank, along with beautification projects such as cleanup and repainting.
“Our employees, as a whole, volunteer over 20,000 hours in a year and donate more than a million dollars of their own money to our own community,” Hegeman said. “We’ve got some folks that work all year long with the Noyes Home and various agencies, and many of us serve on volunteer boards to help the community in that capacity.”
It has been almost a month since Evergy sent employees to Louisiana to help with power restoration efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Hegeman said those workers have returned from the New Orleans area. Evergy employees worked alongside power company Entergy to fix lines that had been brought down by a Category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour.
