Evergy continues to warn customers of possible scam calls

Evergy is continuing to warn customers of possible scam calls due to multiple complaints.
Phone scams involving individuals contacting customers posing as Evergy representatives have been an issue for the company for some time. It’s something the company continues to make customers aware of.
“It’s something that we’ve been monitoring for quite a while, but we’ve seen a much bigger uptick in scam attempts during the pandemic and then it kind of goes in ebbs and flows,” said Andrew Baker, senior communications manager at Evergy.
According to the energy provider, the scam involves customers getting phone calls from individuals posing as Evergy representatives asking for payment information to avoid immediate service disconnection. The company also has received complaints stating scam callers ask for customers to purchase prepaid debit cards to pay for service. Evergy officials said these are things legitimate company representatives would never do.
“Something that we can tell our customers is that calls from Evergy requesting payment are never made the same day as a disconnection,” said Baker. “Evergy will never ask a customer to pay for a prepaid debit card to pay for service.”
Baker says those who are suspicious that a caller is not presenting accurate or honest information can call the customer contact center at Evergy or check their bill online to make sure that the information is factual.
“While as sad and unfortunate as that is, that’s why we tell our customers to always verify. Make sure before you provide any information that’s sensitive to you, verify that who you’re speaking to on the other end of the phone is a representative of Evergy,” Baker said.
Evergy officials recommend those who have been victims of possible scamming due to these phone calls get in touch with their local law enforcement officials. Missouri and Kansas customers can call 1-888-471-5275.
