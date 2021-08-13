Evergy announces second quarter earnings for 2021

Evergy announced the company’s second-quarter earnings report for 2021, which showed increases in multiple categories.
Earnings for the energy company, abbreviated EVRG on the New York Stock Exchange, saw earnings climb to $185 million, which is a roughly 39% increase compared to the second quarter of 2020 when earnings were $133 million.
“Strong financial and operational execution allowed our team to deliver solid results in the first half of the year,” Evergy President and CEO David Campbell said in a statement released by the company.
Shareholders could rejoice at the sign of share prices sitting at $0.85 at the time of the second-quarter earnings announcement. Share prices fluctuate daily during NYSE market hours, but the $0.85 per share is about a 37% increase from the second quarter in 2020.
Dividends on Evergy’s common stock will pay out $0.535 per share Sept. 20.
The first half of the year for Evergy included the announcement and submission of an Integrated Resource Plan that officials hope will steer the company toward a more environmentally conscious future.
“We will remain focused on execution in order to capitalize on this strong momentum,” Campbell said.
The resource plan filed by the company in both Missouri and Kansas in May is expected to reduce carbon emissions to net-zero by the year 2045. To do so, the company will retire 1,200 megawatts of fossil fuels and strive toward generating 3,200 megawatts of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.