The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way many things are done, and an upcoming event proves job fairs are no exception.
Equus Workforce Solutions is hosting its first ever drive-through job fair in St. Joseph Tuesday, Aug. 25, at East Hills Shopping Center.
Edi Miller, Equus business service consultant, said the job fair can't be done the traditional way, but instead cars can drive up to the job fair location and receive a bag full of job opportunities.
"It's pretty easy. They'll be one way in and out and individuals just drive through and grab a bag," Miller said.
So far Equus has completed drive-through jobs fairs in Branson, Springfield, Sedalia and Chillicothe.
Sam Stonner, Equus business service consultant, said there currently are 21 businesses in the community participating in the job fair from a variety of industries, including warehouse and fast food jobs.
"We have a lot of unemployment in St. Joe and the surrounding areas and a lot of people still out of work so we're just trying to help them find employment," Stonner said.
The Missouri Job Center mobile bus also will be at the job fair for anyone needing additional help.
"Nobody from any businesses need to be here, we're just asking that they fill out a registration form and supply 400 flyers," Miller said.
Miller said so far the other drive-through job fairs have had great success and she already knows of people who have gotten jobs through them.
"It's very safe and there's a lot of job opportunities and we're opening this up to the entire community and not just focusing on our participants," Miller said.
The job fair will be in the old Sears parking lot and is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All surrounding counties are encouraged to attend.
There are 400 bags available and individuals unable to make the job fair can pick up bags at the Workforce Solutions office at 2311 N. Belt Highway. Equus still is looking for more businesses to participate and officials encourage those interested to drop off supplies at the office by Monday, Aug. 24.