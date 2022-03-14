Missouri Western is celebrating its Entrepreneurship Week by hosting a series of business-focused workshops on campus.
The events are put together by Annette Weeks, who is the executive director for Missouri Western’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Workforce Development. She created Entrepreneurship Week seven years ago.
“Entrepreneurship Week is a way to lift up and educate entrepreneurs. Instead of having it scattered throughout the year, we put it all in one week,” Weeks said. “And this way, it gives people a way to really sink in and learn about starting a business, an existing business, how to improve your business, but it’s all in one week.”
During the two previous years, Weeks said that Entrepreneurship Week had to be downsized due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So today, we kick off with how to write a business plan. ... Whether you’re thinking about starting it or whether you’ve already started the business, it’s always good to have it down in writing,” she said. “We can think about it and it rumbles in our head, but to have it within a plan is very strategic and it helps you move forward with the business.”
One of several people to attend the event was Ally Fives, who is a partner at Pie Five Pizza in St. Joseph.
“I want to learn how we could potentially tweak our business plan, anything that might make it better and help us be more successful,” Fives said.
Another attendant was Chelsea Lawrence, who is the customer service representative and manager of Chem-Dry of St. Joseph, which handles carpet and upholstery cleaning.
“I’m here to be a sponge,” Lawrence said. “I want to take in all the information that I can to try to make our business successful and to reach as many people as we can to help the community.”
Amanda Potter of Potter’s Journey, a business which crafts handmade items, also attended the event and said that she created the company with her family in 2020 after losing her job as a bank manager when it closed down due to the pandemic.
“And I am hoping to learn things about a business plan and social media and different things that can help grow my business other the next few months, years to come,” Potter said.
Weeks said that the next workshop will be held Tuesday and will focus on marketing. Wednesday’s workshop will feature a gathering of entrepreneurs. Thursday will focus on bookkeeping, along with a guest speaker and luncheon planned for Friday.
“It’s very important as entrepreneurs, whether you’re thinking about starting your business or you had an existing business, is to get around other business owners,” Weeks said. “So this is one of the ways that you can come and learn from other entrepreneurs, as well as the presenters putting on the workshops.”
