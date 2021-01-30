Entrepreneurs adapting for 2021

2021 holds fresh prospects for entrepreneurs, and vendors at today’s Fox Creek Designs bridal showcase were looking to capitalize on that potential.
One change organizerJamie Donaldson saw in 2021 was an increased effort by business owners to establish relationships with clients.
Donaldson herself hosted larger showcases in the past but decided to rotate customers in small groups of today and have limited vendors to increase social distancing. A side benefit was the personal atmosphere, which she said felt refreshing.
“This is a much more intimate way to connect with people,” she said. “I know that before, it was a little overwhelming. Everybody would come through and it was hard to, kind of plan.”
For wedding photographer Alli Steele, 2020 highlighted the importance of being prepared.
“You definitely want to plan ahead and know that even though you have lots of options, everybody is also in the same boat where they’re trying to get the person booked quicker than later because you never know if they’re going to have that availability,” she said. “So you want to make sure that you’re always planning ahead.”
Regardless of how many reservations were made at the showcase, Steele said it was a relief to have people eager for personal interaction.