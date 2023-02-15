Cup of Joe has been a staple for entrepreneurs in St. Joseph and on Wednesday morning, the group celebrated its eighth anniversary.
The program allows small business owners and entrepreneurs in the region the chance to learn from one another.
Annette Weeks, one of the founders of Cup of Joe, said she can’t believe the progress the group has made during the last eight years.
“We've had over 650 entrepreneurs present here, and the goal of Cup of Joe is to nurture and inspire and support the entrepreneurs of our region,” Weeks said. “When we first had the dream of starting a Cup of Joe as a way to support the entry level of entrepreneurs, we weren't sure we could do it. We weren't sure we could do it every week. And here we are now, eight years later, continually having entrepreneurs present and so that we can support them.”
For Wednesday’s special celebration, previous speakers were invited back to give updates on how business has been. The speakers were selected through a survey.
Annie Corrington, the owner of Art Attack Studio LLC in Downtown St. Joseph, spoke for the first time at Cup of Joe in the summer of 2022. She said she was honored to be asked back.
“It's absolutely insane,” Corrington said. “I've been wondering what I'm going to say because I feel like I'm presenting at the Oscars. I am with a bunch of other businesses that are hugely profitable. And here I am getting to represent the arts. This is huge.”
Corrington said Cup of Joe has helped her in more ways than she ever could’ve imagined.
“I would be nowhere without them,” Corrington said. “I can be the biggest proponent for Cup of Joe because they swooped me up from nobodies-ville. And I mean, every single person has touched me in some way and I would not be here without them, that's for sure.”
Kelly Evans of Mama Mystery Podcast also spoke Wednesday. She said she was grateful to have a place like Cup of Joe because the connections she made helped her through tough times.
“So people who in my case are maybe interested in starting something, they can kind of learn or make a connection with someone that they can ask questions in regards to whatever they're doing,” Evans said. “So I think it's just all about finding connections and those relationships where you can learn from somebody who's done what you're interested in doing.”
Cup of Joe meets every Wednesday morning and anyone interested is encouraged to stop by. Check the Cup of Joe Facebook page for details about the time and location.
