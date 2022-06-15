Illuminate Entertainment is preparing to welcome people from across the area to its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.
The entertainment center, which opened in February of this year, is located on the upper level of The Axe Factor building at the corner of Frederick Avenue and North 13th Street. The center is a recent expansion to the existing ax-throwing business after Midwest Method CrossFit Gym moved locations.
Matt Wieners, co-owner and operator of Illuminate, said the departure of the gym served as the perfect opportunity for the owners of The Axe Factor to expand the entertainment industry in Downtown St. Joseph.
“The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Association have done a great job of helping out businesses here Downtown, and we feel really blessed that we’re here on Frederick, basically, like the entryway to Downtown from the Belt coming westward ... and we love that,” Wieners said. “We get to be part of it and we get to be Downtown’s entertainment center.”
Illuminate is now home to a black-light mini golf course, virtual reality games and escape rooms, a tag arena and an arcade. The most recent addition to the activities is the smash room, which allows individuals to purchase 15 to 20 breakable items to destroy in a safe environment.
One of Illuminate’s main goals is to provide enjoyment for people of all ages. Ax-throwing has been a fan favorite for local business groups, while the nerf tag and dodgeball arena has been enjoyed by younger children.
The upcoming celebration includes the normal operation of activities with a few special additions.
“So a grand opening and a ribbon-cutting, provided by the Chamber of Commerce, is going to be Friday at 11 in the morning. We’re going to have all of our facilities open and able for tours and for people to play. We’re also going to be having Snowie Shaved Ice, which you can pay $1 for. So we’re doing that as a discount as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.