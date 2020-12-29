Enel Green Power has completed a second project in Northwest Missouri. Construction is done and operations will begin at the White Cloud wind farm in Nodaway County.
The $380 million investment will make many residents of Nodaway County large beneficiaries of the new project. The new wind farm is expected to produce 950 GWh of electricity to power up to 86,000 households in the surrounding area.
Matt Saville, assistant site supervisor for the White Cloud wind farm, said the company is working on reclamation activities to restore land around the turbines and access roads to their original condition.
“We expect to pay out around $56 million in lease payments to project landowners over the project’s lifetime, and wind technicians are being hired to work on site operating the plant. That is a significant economic impact that will ultimately benefit everyone,” Saville said.
The project’s lifetime will span at least 25 years and was responsible for more than 300 construction jobs, with 12 being permanent positions.
“We know this is a challenging time for everyone. That’s why we’re so glad to be able to provide good-paying, long-term employment at the wind farm,” Saville said. “Even better, the industry continues to grow both here in Northwest Missouri and across the nation.”
In a statement, Georgios Papadimitriou, head of Enel Green Power in the U.S. and Canada, said he believes the project is an important milestone as the company continues to generate sustainable energy, jobs and economic growth in Missouri.
“We are proud to deepen our roots in Northwest Missouri, a region that has welcomed us since our first project began construction in 2016,” Papadimitriou said.
Associated Electric Cooperative Incorporated of Springfield, Missouri, will be purchasing the energy output from the plant.
Enel also operates the Rock Creek wind farm in neighboring Atchison County.