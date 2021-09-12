With expanded unemployment benefits gone by the wayside, many may be looking for work, and the good news is, there are plenty of jobs available in St. Joseph.
Indeed.com lists more than 2,150 jobs available in the area. Those who want to get an even more local look can check open positions on jobs.saintjoseph.com.
“It’s a job hunter’s market,” said Kristie Arthur, St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce director of workforce development.
However, the chamber isn’t leaving it at just that, as they are partnering with St. Joseph Job Center to host a job fair from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, in the parking lot at 2202 Frederick Ave.
“It’ll be family-friendly,” Arthur said. “If you don’t have a sitter, you’re welcome to bring your children.”
Food trucks, face painting, a fishing game and other family activities will take place at the event.
Networking at events like this or asking friends and family members to help with connections to potential employers are good ways to get a foot in the door.
Of course, in today’s world, many jobs are posted online, and companies utilize software to filter potential candidates before they review files. A recent Harvard Business School study, “Hidden Workers: Untapped Talent” showed that it can be difficult to find work online among some qualified workers because their applications are sifted out by algorithms.
“Be very careful with your resume. Make sure that it has keywords in it that associate with the job that you’re applying for as well as your cover letter,” Arthur said.
Arthur added that it’s important to research companies and ask questions to community members about their culture.
“You’re going to spend most of your time there, so make sure it’s the right fit for you,” Arthur said.
