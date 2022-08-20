Tesla guy

Brian Six powers up his Tesla before heading on the road toward St. Louis. He said he’s done 15-hour road trips to Texas and hasn’t experienced trouble finding a place to charge the vehicle.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

A glimpse of the automotive future involves a quick cat nap in the parking lot of Hy-Vee.

Brian Six is able to close his eyes for a few minutes while charging his Tesla Model Y for the trip back to St. Louis. Six anticipated a 35-minute charge to get him to Columbia.

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.