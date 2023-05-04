Workers clear material from the interior of a former barbecue restaurant that will become another El Maguey. City officials said some businesses expressed interest in subdividing space for commercial tenants before El Maguey moved in with plans to use the entire site.
It won't be opening in time for this year's Cinco de Mayo, but St. Joseph residents will get another Mexican food option in the coming months.
El Maguey will open a restaurant, its third in St. Joseph, at the former Famous Dave's site on the North Belt Highway. Owner Gilberto Jaime told News-Press NOW that he plans to keep the other two El Maguey restaurants open in St. Joseph.
"The third time's a charm," he said. "We've done so well in St. Joseph."
Workers already are doing interior renovations at the former barbecue restaurant, located at 5401 N. Belt Highway. Famous Dave's, one of the first restaurants to open in the Shoppes at North Village, closed in 2015.
Jaime anticipates an aggressive timeline, with the newest El Maguey ready for business in as little as two months. He wants to unveil a different menu, with items like wings and burgers, to avoid duplication with his other two restaurants that focus on Mexican food.
"Don't get discouraged," he said. "It is going to have a variety."
El Maguey will lease the building for the new restaurant.
