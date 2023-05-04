Former Famous Dave's

Workers clear material from the interior of a former barbecue restaurant that will become another El Maguey. City officials said some businesses expressed interest in subdividing space for commercial tenants before El Maguey moved in with plans to use the entire site.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

It won't be opening in time for this year's Cinco de Mayo, but St. Joseph residents will get another Mexican food option in the coming months.

El Maguey will open a restaurant, its third in St. Joseph, at the former Famous Dave's site on the North Belt Highway. Owner Gilberto Jaime told News-Press NOW that he plans to keep the other two El Maguey restaurants open in St. Joseph.

