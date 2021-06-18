Summertime is almost officially here, and a lot of people are looking for ways to have fun in the sun.
Eclipz Lake Branch has been around for almost a year, located on Lake Contrary on the South Side of the city. The idea for the kayak businesses stemmed from the pandemic, its owner said.
“But after that, it has grown to much more and now it is a cause to revitalize Lake Contrary and bring it back to its historical-day greatness,” Dillon Cox, owner of the Eclipz brand, which also includes a Downtown popcorn and ice cream shop, said.
Cox said he thinks Lake Contrary is underutilized and has the ability to be what it once was. He said people throughout the community on the lake have shown gratitude for his effort to bring life back into the area.
The business is open from Wednesday through Saturday but could be open for more days if the demand is there.
“If we see an influx of people wanting to use the area we are prepared to open seven days a week, but it is just waiting for that demand to happen,” Cox said.
The lake’s water level currently sits at 18 to 24 inches, which is perfect for kayaking and paddleboarding, he said.
“We have two different types of kayaks, a sit-in and a sit-on style, both of which are $15 an hour or $25 for two hours,” Cox said. “We do have smaller kayaks for children. And we have stand-up paddleboards that are $15 an hour.”
Eclipz has paddleboats also, but the water currently is too low to allow for those to travel safely.
Revitalizing Lake Contrary rather than making a profit is important, Cox said. He emphasized the lake is open to anyone who wants to enjoy what the area has to offer.
“While our rental costs money, this lake is free to the public. You can come out and enjoy, bring your own kayak, your own fishing gear, come to the beach and enjoy it at no cost,” Cox said.
He hinted at the possibility of a blow-up water park in the future, but changes would need to be made to the lake to keep the water level up.
To find more information, visit the Eclipz Lake Branch Facebook page.
