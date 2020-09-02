Eclipz Gourmet Popcorn has expanded with a second location -- and business concept -- Eclipz Lake Branch at Lake Contrary.
The new location at 5220 S.W. Lakefront Lane W., is not only a concession-type business by the lake, but it also offers kayak, hydro bike, paddle board and paddle boat rentals.
Owner Dillon Cox started going to Lake Contrary every week to kayak and began noticing the large number of people who came to the area on the weekends.
"A friend brought up the idea to me to get a small cart to bring down to sell ice cream on," Cox said. "My little cart on wheels turned into a 32-foot building."
The original building wasn't large enough to store all of the recreational equipment, so Cox ended up getting an additional one.
He said he wanted to make an effort to revitalize the South Side area and help bring it back to its full potential.
"Coming out here on the weekends and actually seeing people out on the water and having an awesome time is really the whole idea behind it," Cox said.
Before Cox started offering the recreational rentals, residents didn't have many local options to choose from.
"The closest rental we have is Smithville followed by a few different places in Kansas City," Cox said.
Cox's first post on social media about the expansion received more than 900 shares and made him realize that people want to see and be part of something like this.
"It's hopefully getting away from the perception that some people may have of the lake, and if you have negative feelings, come out and see it for yourself," Cox said.
Along with the rentals, Cox will offer ice cream, burgers, popcorn, slushes, snow cones, nachos and hot dogs for sale.
"The convenience of it being on-site is really nice and you don't have to pack a cooler or plan for lunch," Cox said.
Cox wants to stay open through October and has plans for students who have gone the virtual learning route to give them opportunities to earn physical education credits using the rentals.
Current hours of operation are 11 a.m. to sunset Wednesday to Sunday, but the business also will be open on Labor Day.