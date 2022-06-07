Entrepreneurs attended the Downtown Open Spaces Tour on Tuesday to preview vacant buildings and consider new business opportunities.
The Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Association and the Missouri Western Craig School of Business worked together to put the tour together and give insights to potential business owners.
They also hosted an educational workshop to help entrepreneurs in the area understand the steps they should take when starting a business. Local business owners were also present to help give some advice.
The purpose of the event was to help encourage those who are unsure where to start but also to help with the revitalization of Downtown.
Christy George, Downtown liaison for the Community Improvement District, said Downtown is a beautiful place to be and that she hopes by bringing in new business, others will see what the area has to offer.
“Downtown is everybody's neighborhood, and we just want to make it even better all the time, and so we've teamed up with the center for entrepreneurship and the Chamber and the Downtown Association to bring this tour on with entrepreneurs, to let them see what's open Downtown. And hopefully, they can start a business and help grow our community,” George said.
The tour visited several different locations Downtown. Guests started the day with the workshop at Art Attack Studios on Eighth Street, visited various locations on Edmond Street and more, and ended the day at the Angry Swede Brewing Company.
Lura Landis, the owner of Lura Landis Photography, was a part of the tour as a way to network with others.
“Today is kind of all about starting a new business and to look at new spaces that are available and networking with other entrepreneurs,” Landis said. “People love to come out of town and see little quaint spaces and cute little places and that sort of thing. So it's always great to have a great Downtown. And we have one of the best ones really."
George hopes that everyone can see the importance of the revitalization of downtown and how it can affect the community.
“Downtowns are the heart of our communities, so they're important because tourists come here. The money that is invested stays within Downtown, so it's just a win-win for everybody,” George said.
Those interested in starting a business or finding a location can reach out to Annette Weeks at Missouri Western’s Craig School of Business Center for Entrepreneurship to get more information.
