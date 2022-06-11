The Frederick Avenue corridor and the Downtown area are seeing some major changes.
The city of St. Joseph, the Main Street St. Joseph organization and the Downtown Association have been hard at work for quite some time on their journey of revitalizing the area.
Clint Thompson, planning and community development director for the city, said that ideally, the Downtown area would become a place that can bring in residential aspects and new business.
“The city has always thought that if you can create a neighborhood in our Downtown area and attract people to live in that area, then it’ll help attract more businesses in that area to help them succeed as well,” Thompson said.
Some of the new businesses that have popped up recently include the St. Joe Cookie Company and Art Attack Studio LLC.
Thompson said the city also is seeing some major improvements to existing locations and businesses.
“As far as Downtown as a whole, obviously we’re working with the new ownership on the vacant hotel,” Thompson said. “There will be improvements to the Civic Arena. Approximately $3 million will take place. We’re working with the Hillyard chemical as well Downtown, that’s an exciting project.”
Local shop owners, like Dana Massin of the Manic Snail, said that it’s been great to see the area come to life again.
“Downtown districts are really an example of what a thriving community looks like,” Massin said. “So that’s why investing as much as we can into our downtowns and creating a space that’s unique for our community to really celebrate who we are as a city is so important.”
Christy George, liaison for the Downtown Association, wants people to know that investing in the area is one of the best things that can be done for the community.
“Downtown is everybody’s neighborhood, and we just want to make it even better all the time,” George said. “Downtowns are the heart of our communities, so they’re important because tourists come here. The money that is invested stays within Downtown so it’s just a win-win for everybody.”
City officials want owners to know that they are happy to help out in any way they can.
“Any way we can work earlier with them on the project to understand what their goal is and make sure that the codes that are required are met, then we can speed up their process for the overall development,” Thompson said.
Thompson also said that while most of the work happening in the area appears to be handled just fine by owners, if some need some assistance with making changes, they should reach out to the city.
“I think some of that is happening organically and the city does have programs available to assist financially for exterior improvements,” Thompson said. “So if there is interest in existing owners or new owners wanting to do something to their property along that corridor, the city has an interest in helping financially with those projects.”
This summer, people who would like to visit Downtown and the Frederick Avenue corridor can expect new shops, new places to get food, live music and more.
Those who are interested in learning more about the Downtown area and what’s happening out there over the next several months can reach out to the Downtown Association or the Main Street St. Joseph organization.
There will be a Downtown Town Hall and Project Brainstorm at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Mokaska Coffee, where the community is invited out to share thoughts and opinions on the area.
