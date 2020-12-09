Downtown is gearing up for the next two Saturdays

The Downtown Community Improvement District of St. Joseph has continued its efforts to bring visitors to the Downtown sector.
The next two Saturdays, downtown St. Joseph will have its fair share of activities. From carriage rides to meeting Santa and Mrs. Claus to the Winter Princess, all of these activities will have the Downtown CID keeping safety in mind.
The greeting of Santa and Mrs. Claus for young ones will look a little different compared to previous years.
“We have the gazebo covered and then we’ll have a shield that blocks Santa and Mrs. Claus. So, you can’t sit on his lap, but you can still sit there and tell him what you’d like in a socially distanced manner,” downtown liaison Christy George said.
Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 will be high-traffic days for small businesses. George said the St. Joseph Community Improvement District has been able to supply businesses and restaurants with masks and hand sanitizers. They’ve also made sure many fixtures at businesses have antimicrobial copper overlays.
“The downtown businesses, I think, have kind of been leaders as far as really trying to make sure the stores and restaurants are safe,” Pat Modlin, owner of Felix Street Gourmet and Room 108 at 722 Felix St., said.
Modlin has been a business owner for quite some time and knows other businesses are on the homestretch and trying to finish out the year on a high note.
“The fourth quarter is kind of the big time as far as sales; the revenue, the sales and the profits during that time, a lot of times, sustains business through the first half of the following year,” Modlin said.
The downtown activities on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 will also feature window displays, pop-up shops and store promos and specials. The information for all things happening in the downtown area can be found on their newly designed website, downtownstjoemo.com.