Mosaic's Downtown Discovery Center isn't set to open for a few years, but the neighboring business community already is looking forward to its arrival.
The Downtown Association has been hard at work with the revitalization of the area, and Lance Taylor, vice president of the group, said he believes the addition will impact the community in many ways. The Discovery Center is planned to occupy the Plymouth Building at the corner of Sixth and Felix streets and open in late 2024.
“Well, it’s going to be 100% positive. I mean, everything we add to Downtown gives people more reason to either come Downtown, rediscover Downtown. So it's a big project,” Taylor said. “And also the construction part of it is huge. It'll involve a lot of people working Downtown for a two-year period of time. So hopefully they get out, visit the local restaurants, the shops and if they're not familiar with Downtown, become familiar.”
Many hope the Discovery Center will bring new customers into local businesses. Kat Knapp, general manager at Longboards, thinks the center will impact her business even on slower days.
“I think that it's going to bring a lot of business Downtown, we’ll have more things for kids to do, we’ll have families out and around on those days that us businesses don't get as much business,” Knapp said. “I think that with having them down here, more people will know about Downtown, and I'm excited to see a new business coming Downtown.”
Jim Wallerstedt, business manager at Mod Podge, said that he hopes the new development will make other businesses come to the area.
“I would think any business or organization like that would be beneficial to businesses Downtown," Wallerstedt said. "And I would hope that the area between Sixth Street and Fifth Street on Felix could be developed a little bit more and possibly that would inspire businesses to come in that area.”
Taylor said many Downtown are excited for the center to officially open its doors.
This is actually a community input project,” Taylor said. “There isn't a local business that could do what Mosaic's doing with this Discovery Center, so, I mean, they partner in the community there. They're a great asset to our Downtown and to our city.”
