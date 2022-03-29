With the war in Ukraine trudging on, a local business owner is finding a way to give back.
Alchemy Tea Co. in Downtown St. Joseph is hosting a fundraiser for Ukraine crisis relief. Alchemy Tea created a drink that mimics the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
The owner of Alchemy Tea Co., Cris Coffman, explained the symbolic coloring of the drink.
“The ingredients do mimic the Ukraine flag colors ... The tea itself is called indigo blue, and, of course, it’s blue as the name suggests," Coffman said. "Then there’s passion fruit popping spheres on the bottom which are yellow. Not only does it imitate the flag colors but it’s also really tasty."
With each Ukraine Aid tea that is purchased, Alchemy will donate $4 of the proceeds to the GlobalGiving organization’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. Like Alchemy, other local businesses have made an effort to support charitable causes as well.
Coffman said it's important to give back to and be invested in your community.
“We think it’s important as a business and as individuals to give back where you can in your local community or in your international community,” Coffman said.
Alchemy has raised $1,900 out of its $3,000 goal. When deciding on an organization to donate it to, it was important for Coffman to know exactly where their donation will be spent.
She settled on the GlobalGiving Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund because it was highly rated and is transparent about where the donations end up.
“The GlobalGiving Fund is an international organization that we feel very comfortable giving these funds to. This charity in particular is very focused on helping refugees rebuild their lives after they’ve had to flee where they’ve built a life, and now they’re having to start over,” Coffman said.
The event will continue through the end of the month. Alchemy Tea Co. will be open until 9 p.m. Tuesday in hopes of meeting its donation goal.
