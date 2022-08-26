Art Attack Studio Ribbon Cutting

Art Attack Studio LLC owner Annie Corrington, center, was surrounded by family, friends and other business owners as she cut the ribbon to signify opening the store.

 Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

Art Attack Studio LLC celebrated its official opening with a ceremony Friday afternoon.

The shop, located at 218 S. Eighth St., has been offering items to the public since April, and owner Annie Corrington said while she’s enjoyed being open so far, she can’t wait to see what comes next.

