Art Attack Studio LLC celebrated its official opening with a ceremony Friday afternoon.
The shop, located at 218 S. Eighth St., has been offering items to the public since April, and owner Annie Corrington said while she’s enjoyed being open so far, she can’t wait to see what comes next.
“It feels super exciting. It’s really great. I'm just ready to take the next step to making this an official business,” Corrington said. “I'm hoping for just more exposure in the community and then that people will be able to recognize my face and know that they can come in any time and talk to me and learn about the studio. It is an active studio, so I am taking orders for commissions.”
Other business owners stopped by to show their support.
Don Tolly, vice chair of the Board of Directors for the Chamber of Commerce, said he was thrilled to be at the opening and see Corrington’s business get some recognition.
“As a chamber member, we are so happy to see a number of other members active in the community, especially Downtown. Art Attack is a great location to come in and, as Annie has said, to stimulate your brain and to do artwork and to be creative with your mind,” Tolly said. “I think having the Downtown, especially Downtown, and having this in the community will give people a place to come and de-stress and be active and creative with their mind and their heart and just let them let them do something that will make them feel good because they can have a finished product when they're done.”
Corrington said she felt very lucky to have the support she's received this far, and she hopes people who are interested in the store will stop by.
“I think the general reason why is because art stimulates your brain and helps you mentally and physically. So if you need to de-stress, come on down,” Corrington said.
Corrington not only offers classes for people of all ages, but she is an active studio and is taking commissions for people. More information about the studio can be found on the website at www.artattackstudiollc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.