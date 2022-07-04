Doniphan County Pet Rescue will finally have a place to call home after cleaning up an old donated school building.
The school building was built in 1918 but has been vacant since 2008. The donated property includes the old school house and a Quonset hut on 1.5 acres of land. A construction trailer donated by Muse Construction also sits on the land available for use.
The pet rescue is a nonprofit animal shelter that helps pets in need through services like sheltering, adoption, education and spaying and neutering.
Anna Midgets, secretary of the Doniphan County Pet Rescue, said the school was donated by Valley View Farms.
“I drive by this (school) on my way to work every day and I thought, ‘Why not ask?’” Midgets said. “They didn’t have a use for it so they donated it to us.”
Becky Bokay, vice president of the rescue, said having a place to call home for the rescue is huge.
“It’s an old building and it may look like a big eyesore now, but it’s got great bones for the rescue and that’s huge for our community and a county that doesn’t even have a vet clinic,” Bokay said.
Midgets said though the rescue has only been in the community for a couple of years, it’s been working to help animals from the start.
“We formed Doniphan County Pet Rescue in 2020,” Midgets said. “Our director, Trina Earl, had meetings around the county and got a lot of people interested. We formed a board and started taking in animals right away.”
Bokay said they have saved almost 300 animals in two years with less than a dozen workers, including taking in animals during the pandemic.
The pet rescue operates as a network of foster families where people house the animals in their homes. They will continue this until the trailer and building are ready.
Midgets said they decided this spring that they needed a facility to service more animals.
“We can bring animals to this property instead of everybody’s homes and it’s a nice place for the community to come,” Bokay said. “You’ll feel a lot more comfortable coming to a property rather than other people’s homes.”
The pet rescue works mainly with cats and dogs but has had more unusual animals come through as well.
“We have had some pigs, horses, goats, chickens and a bird,” Midgets said.
Midgets said their first step is to get the trailer set up because it is the easiest space to start using right away.
“Our next priority is the Quonset hut, that will be what we use as our main facility where we can house dogs and cats,” Midgets said. “The brick building has more room than we can use. We want to look at ways we can maybe partner with another group to use this building because no one wants to tear it down.”
Midgets said there is no other entity that cares for unwanted animals in Doniphan County.
“There are animals that are abandoned or injured and we’ll have a safe place for them and a place that’s safe for us to come and take care of them,” Midgets said.
In order to prepare the space, the rescue hosted clean-up days to encourage the community to help clean out the donated building spaces.
“On Saturday, we had probably 25 people total throughout the day,” Midgets said. “We scooped up the dried paint off the basement floor, we took out all kinds of trash. Today our dumpster is full, so we are kind of at a stopping point.”
Bokay said they are taking the project piece by piece with no specific timeframe set.
“When you see a big project like this, you just want to walk away from it, and you think there’s no way it’s even possible,” Bokay said. “But what I’ve seen with life and just with this rescue is it’s just baby steps.”
Bokay said the Doniphan County Pet Rescue is working to get the word out and find people in the community to help with renovating the space.
“We’re looking for anyone that can learn how to do construction, whether it be a community college, vocational schools or anybody that wants to put some money somewhere for donations,” Bokay said. “Not everybody can foster, not everybody can have the animals, but sometimes people do it with their time or financially.”
